News Update : #UPDATE: Police are looking for 32-year-old Joseph Whitaker in connection with the murder. He's been identified as a suspect and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

#UPDATE: Police are looking for 32-year-old Joseph Whitaker in connection with the murder. He's been identified as a suspect and is considered to be armed and dangerous.
— NBC Connecticut (@NBCConnecticut) August 18, 2022
