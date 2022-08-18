News Update : Update: D.C. Police announced an arrest has been made in the Juneteenth shooting that killed 15-year-old Chase Poole during Moechella. The suspect in the shooting is an unnamed 15-year-old from Northeast D.C. who has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

2022-08-18 22:21:18



Update: D.C. Police announced an arrest has been made in the Juneteenth shooting that killed 15-year-old Chase Poole during Moechella.

The suspect in the shooting is an unnamed 15-year-old from Northeast D.C. who has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.



Update: D.C. Police announced an arrest has been made in the Juneteenth shooting that killed 15-year-old Chase Poole during Moechella. The suspect in the shooting is an unnamed 15-year-old from Northeast D.C. who has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed. https://t.co/WvctXleQt3 — Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) August 18, 2022





Source link