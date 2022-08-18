News Update : Update: D.C. Police announced an arrest has been made in the Juneteenth shooting that killed 15-year-old Chase Poole during Moechella. The suspect in the shooting is an unnamed 15-year-old from Northeast D.C. who has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Update: D.C. Police announced an arrest has been made in the Juneteenth shooting that killed 15-year-old Chase Poole during Moechella.
The suspect in the shooting is an unnamed 15-year-old from Northeast D.C. who has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed.
— Beatrice-Elizabeth Peterson (@MissBeaE) August 18, 2022
