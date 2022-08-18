News Update : UPDATE: 1700 Greenfield Dr. will be closed. There are no freeway closures at this time. CHP is handling the incident and El Cajon Police Dept will be assisting with traffic control. Please remain clear of the area.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
UPDATE: 1700 Greenfield Dr. will be closed. There are no freeway closures at this time. CHP is handling the incident and El Cajon Police Dept will be assisting with traffic control. Please remain clear of the area.
— El Cajon Police (@elcajonpolice) August 18, 2022
