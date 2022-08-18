News Update : UCF STUDENT KILLED DURING SHOOTOUT IN ALABAMA POLICE SAY A 22-year-old UCF student was shot and killed by a roadside robber after he fought back to protect himself and his girlfriend according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. #UCF

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
UCF STUDENT KILLED DURING SHOOTOUT IN ALABAMA POLICE SAY
A 22-year-old UCF student was shot and killed by a roadside robber after he fought back to protect himself and his girlfriend according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office in Alabama. #UCF
— UCF Knight News (@UCFKnightNews) August 18, 2022
