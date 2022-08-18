News Update : This suspect is charged w/6 counts of auto-breaking & possession of burglary tools. 20 y/o Jaheim Thomas is accused of breaking into cars at 325 Taylor Street yesterday. Thomas was captured after an observant #ColumbiaPDSC officer saw him hiding under a car.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
This suspect is charged w/6 counts of auto-breaking & possession of burglary tools. 20 y/o Jaheim Thomas is accused of breaking into cars at 325 Taylor Street yesterday. Thomas was captured after an observant #ColumbiaPDSC officer saw him hiding under a car.
— Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) August 18, 2022
