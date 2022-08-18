News Update : This morning, 30-year-old ARMANDO SANCHEZ admitted to illegally possessing a loaded firearm on or about April 28th, 2022, in the area of Grand and Elm Streets in the City of Albany.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
This morning, 30-year-old ARMANDO SANCHEZ admitted to illegally possessing a loaded firearm on or about April 28th, 2022, in the area of Grand and Elm Streets in the City of Albany.
— Albany County District Attorney’s Office (@AlbanyCountyDA) August 18, 2022
