News Update : The woman was given three doses of Narcan but was not able to be revived. Police say a 33-year-old man who lives at the home she was found in made the 911 call.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The woman was given three doses of Narcan but was not able to be revived.
Police say a 33-year-old man who lives at the home she was found in made the 911 call.
The woman was given three doses of Narcan but was not able to be revived.
Police say a 33-year-old man who lives at the home she was found in made the 911 call. https://t.co/XuNZOnTUWj
— ABC21 WPTA News (@ABC21WPTA) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#woman #doses #Narcan #revived #Police #33yearold #man #lives #home #call
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.