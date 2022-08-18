News Update : The victim in last night’s murder on Crown Drive in Quincy has been ID’d as Jordan Wiggins, 32. The QPD and Norfolk District Attorney’s office extend our condolences to Mr. Wiggins’ family and loved ones.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The victim in last night’s murder on Crown Drive in Quincy has been ID’d as Jordan Wiggins, 32. The QPD and Norfolk District Attorney’s office extend our condolences to Mr. Wiggins’ family and loved ones.
— Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) August 18, 2022
