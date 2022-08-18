News Update : The Jolly Snotters would like to announce the signing of Dan Martin! The 39 year old centre half will join us in his last season before moving to the 40’s. He spent last season at county cup winners Southwick before being released. Welcome to the Snots Killa!⚽️ #wedgeolution

2022-08-18 10:49:11



The Jolly Snotters would like to announce the signing of Dan Martin!

The 39 year old centre half will join us in his last season before moving to the 40’s. He spent last season at county cup winners Southwick before being released.

Welcome to the Snots Killa!⚽️

#wedgeolution





