News Update : The High Court of Rawalpindi rejects the recovering petition of a 12-year-old Christian Zarvia Pervaiz, who was abducted & forcibly converted to Islam & forcibly married to a 40-year-old Muslim man. It is clear that Pakistan's courts and police facilitates #ForcedConversions

The High Court of Rawalpindi rejects the recovering petition of a 12-year-old Christian Zarvia Pervaiz, who was abducted & forcibly converted to Islam & forcibly married to a 40-year-old Muslim man. It is clear that Pakistan's courts and police facilitates #ForcedConversions
— Voice For Justice (@Voice4Justice7) August 18, 2022
