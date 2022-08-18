News Update : The girl was found safe, and a 36-year-old man was taken into custody for his warrant, police said.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The girl was found safe, and a 36-year-old man was taken into custody for his warrant, police said.
The girl was found safe, and a 36-year-old man was taken into custody for his warrant, police said. https://t.co/NEkLXRoUxd
— ABC13 Houston (@abc13houston) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#girl #safe #36yearold #man #custody #warrant #police
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.