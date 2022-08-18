News Update : The Florence County coroner has released the name of a 44-year-old man who died last night after his car crashed into a building.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The Florence County coroner has released the name of a 44-year-old man who died last night after his car crashed into a building.
The Florence County coroner has released the name of a 44-year-old man who died last night after his car crashed into a building.https://t.co/LqiAD2jDon
— WBTW News13 (@WBTWNews13) August 18, 2022
https://twitter.com/WBTWNews13/status/1560265295436316678
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Florence #County #coroner #released #44yearold #man #died #night #car #crashed #building
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.