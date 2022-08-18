News Update : The death toll remains at 39 and officials are still looking for two women from Breathitt County, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The death toll remains at 39 and officials are still looking for two women from Breathitt County, 60-year-old Vanessa Baker, and 29-year-old Nancy Cundiff.
