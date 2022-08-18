News Update : The 22-year-old Elementaita MCA-elect, George Nene wore one shirt all through his campaigns and dethroned incumbent MCA who was the Majority leader of the Nakuru County Assembly.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
The 22-year-old Elementaita MCA-elect, George Nene wore one shirt all through his campaigns and dethroned incumbent MCA who was the Majority leader of the Nakuru County Assembly.
