News Update : The 12-year-old girl woke up around 3 a.m. in her home in Pauldon, near Prescott, to registered sex offender Lloyd Beard touching her face and getting into bed with her, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office

The 12-year-old girl woke up around 3 a.m. in her home in Pauldon, near Prescott, to registered sex offender Lloyd Beard touching her face and getting into bed with her, according to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office
— Maria Bonanno (@MariaBonanno9) August 18, 2022
