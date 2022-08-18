News Update : TEEN KILLED: 15-year-old Benjamin Ortega was shot to death in the 2400 block of South Trumbull, South Lawndale neighborhood, West Side on August 17, 2022. Seen/heard anything tip at . Our condolences. Police offer a reward for an arrest. #helpsolvethiscrime

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
TEEN KILLED: 15-year-old Benjamin Ortega was shot to death in the 2400 block of South Trumbull, South Lawndale neighborhood, West Side on August 17, 2022. Seen/heard anything tip at . Our condolences. Police offer a reward for an arrest. #helpsolvethiscrime
TEEN KILLED: 15-year-old Benjamin Ortega was shot to death in the 2400 block of South Trumbull, South Lawndale neighborhood, West Side on August 17, 2022. Seen/heard anything tip at https://t.co/25lna6MWeL. Our condolences. Police offer a reward for an arrest. #helpsolvethiscrime
— LEGAL HELP FIRM ⚖️ (@lhfirm) August 18, 2022
