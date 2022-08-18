News Update : Soweto police have launched a manhunt after a 39-year-old man was fatally wounded next to Sasol Garage along Forbes Road, in Meadowlands Zone 6 last night. The deceased was shot in front of his wife by an unknown suspect. #JoziFmNews MM

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Soweto police have launched a manhunt after a 39-year-old man was fatally wounded next to Sasol Garage along Forbes Road, in Meadowlands Zone 6 last night.
The deceased was shot in front of his wife by an unknown suspect. #JoziFmNews MM
Soweto police have launched a manhunt after a 39-year-old man was fatally wounded next to Sasol Garage along Forbes Road, in Meadowlands Zone 6 last night.
The deceased was shot in front of his wife by an unknown suspect. #JoziFmNews MM pic.twitter.com/Z448ddszDj
— Jozi FM (@jozifm) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Soweto #police #launched #manhunt #39yearold #man #fatally #wounded #Sasol #Garage #Forbes #Road #Meadowlands #Zone #nightThe #deceased #shot #front #wife #unknown #suspect #JoziFmNews
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.