News Update : Shadow militants: A 17-year-old’s initiation into violence in Kashmir prompts a question – why? A shy teenage boy with no police record is now accused of killing his neighbour, a sarpanch. Report by @safwatzgr

Posted on August 18, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-18 15:50:00


Shadow militants: A 17-year-old’s initiation into violence in Kashmir prompts a question – why?

A shy teenage boy with no police record is now accused of killing his neighbour, a sarpanch.

Report by @safwatzgr

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Shadow #militants #17yearolds #initiation #violence #Kashmir #prompts #question #whyA #shy #teenage #boy #police #record #accused #killing #neighbour #sarpanch #Report #safwatzgr

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 8

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: