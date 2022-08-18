News Update : Severe violation of human rights in Sindh. A case of high treason was registered against 14-year-old children for raising slogans in favor of the political leader. Human rights and law have been violated by the Sindh Police #faisalabadincident #HumanRightsViolations #Pakistan

Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Severe #violation #human #rights #Sindh #case #high #treason #registered #14yearold #children #raising #slogans #favor #political #leader #Human #rights #law #violated #Sindh #Policefaisalabadincident #HumanRightsViolations #Pakistan