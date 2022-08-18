News Update : Severe violation of human rights in Sindh. A case of high treason was registered against 14-year-old children for raising slogans in favor of the political leader. Human rights and law have been violated by the Sindh Police #faisalabadincident #HumanRightsViolations #Pakistan

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Severe violation of human rights in Sindh. A case of high treason was registered against 14-year-old children for raising slogans in favor of the political leader. Human rights and law have been violated by the Sindh Police
#faisalabadincident #HumanRightsViolations #Pakistan
— *S M Inam Ali (@SMInamAliUNHRC) August 18, 2022
