News Update : Severe violation of human rights in Sindh. A case of high treason was registered against 14-year-old children for raising slogans in favor of the political leader. Human rights and law have been violated by the Sindh Police #faisalabadincident #HumanRightsViolations #Pakistan

Posted on August 18, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-18 18:39:50


Severe violation of human rights in Sindh. A case of high treason was registered against 14-year-old children for raising slogans in favor of the political leader. Human rights and law have been violated by the Sindh Police
#faisalabadincident #HumanRightsViolations #Pakistan

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#Severe #violation #human #rights #Sindh #case #high #treason #registered #14yearold #children #raising #slogans #favor #political #leader #Human #rights #law #violated #Sindh #Policefaisalabadincident #HumanRightsViolations #Pakistan

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 5

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: