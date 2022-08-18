News Update : Seventeen of the 80, or just over 21%, killed are 19 years old and younger. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old boy in Florence County. The most recent victim was a 14-year-old in a shooting just outside of Conway.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Seventeen of the 80, or just over 21%, killed are 19 years old and younger. The youngest victim was an 8-year-old boy in Florence County. The most recent victim was a 14-year-old in a shooting just outside of Conway.
— WBTW News13 (@WBTWNews13) August 18, 2022
