News Update : Saint John police continue to search for suspects after 39-year-old Justin Breau was stabbed to death in an uptown apartment yesterday afternoon. Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca says he cannot confirm whether the incident was targeted or random.

2022-08-18 16:12:09



Saint John police continue to search for suspects after 39-year-old Justin Breau was stabbed to death in an uptown apartment yesterday afternoon.

Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca says he cannot confirm whether the incident was targeted or random.



