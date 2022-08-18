News Update : Saint John police continue to search for suspects after 39-year-old Justin Breau was stabbed to death in an uptown apartment yesterday afternoon. Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca says he cannot confirm whether the incident was targeted or random.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Saint John police continue to search for suspects after 39-year-old Justin Breau was stabbed to death in an uptown apartment yesterday afternoon.
Staff Sgt. Sean Rocca says he cannot confirm whether the incident was targeted or random.
