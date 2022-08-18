News Update : RT MissingKids "RT @MissingKids: #MISSING CHILD ALERT! 15-year-old Elizabeth was last seen in Hobbs, #NewMexico on July 25, 2022. Anyone having information is urged to the contact the Hobbs Police Department at 1-575-397-9265or call 1-800-THE-LOST. "

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
RT MissingKids “RT @MissingKids: #MISSING CHILD ALERT!
15-year-old Elizabeth was last seen in Hobbs, #NewMexico on July 25, 2022.
Anyone having information is urged to the contact the Hobbs Police Department at 1-575-397-9265or call 1-800-THE-LOST. pic.twitter.com/gkHQ0YeCeP“
— HateThisSite.org (@_HateThisSite_) August 18, 2022
