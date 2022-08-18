News Update : RT MissingKids "RT @MissingKids: #MISSING CHILD ALERT! 15-year-old Elizabeth was last seen in Hobbs, #NewMexico on July 25, 2022. Anyone having information is urged to the contact the Hobbs Police Department at 1-575-397-9265or call 1-800-THE-LOST. "

Posted on August 18, 2022

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.

2022-08-18 23:05:39


RT MissingKids "RT @MissingKids: #MISSING CHILD ALERT!
15-year-old Elizabeth was last seen in Hobbs, #NewMexico on July 25, 2022.

Anyone having information is urged to the contact the Hobbs Police Department at 1-575-397-9265or call 1-800-THE-LOST. "

 

Source link

Recent Stories.

Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.

LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.

#MissingKids #quotRT #MissingKids #MISSING #CHILD #ALERT15yearold #Elizabeth #Hobbs #NewMexico #July #2022Anyone #information #urged #contact #Hobbs #Police #Department #15753979265or #call #1800THELOST #quot

Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .

For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.

Post Views: 10

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: