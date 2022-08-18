News Update : Reporting live from Greenford this morning as police arrest a 44 year old man following the murder of 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran who was stabbed on a mobility scooter in West London on Tuesday. @BBCNews

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Reporting live from Greenford this morning as police arrest a 44 year old man following the murder of 87 year old Thomas O’Halloran who was stabbed on a mobility scooter in West London on Tuesday. @BBCNews
— Greg McKenzie (@GregMcTweets) August 18, 2022
