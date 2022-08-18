News Update : Rehoboth: Milton Man Arrested in Assault Case Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for assault and other associated charges following an investigation that began on Friday evening. On August 12, 2022, at approx…

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Rehoboth: Milton Man Arrested in Assault Case
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for assault and other associated charges following an investigation that began on Friday evening.
On August 12, 2022, at approx…
Rehoboth: Milton Man Arrested in Assault Case
Delaware State Police have arrested 29-year-old Frederick Young of Milton, DE for assault and other associated charges following an investigation that began on Friday evening.
On August 12, 2022, at approx… https://t.co/5RwNx3WjSH
— Shore News Beacon (@shorenewsbeacon) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Rehoboth #Milton #Man #Arrested #Assault #Case #Delaware #State #Police #arrested #29yearold #Frederick #Young #Milton #assault #charges #investigation #began #Friday #eveningOn #August #approx
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.