News Update : QPD & MSP investigating a homicide that occurred overnight. At approx. 12:40am, officers responded to area of 5 Crown Drive. Responding officers encountered male in his 30's w/gunshot wounds. More info:

QPD & MSP investigating a homicide that occurred overnight. At approx. 12:40am, officers responded to area of 5 Crown Drive. Responding officers encountered male in his 30's w/gunshot wounds.
More info:
More info: https://t.co/4RrIEgS373 pic.twitter.com/LeSPIoZncB
— Quincy, MA Police Dept (@quincymapolice) August 18, 2022
