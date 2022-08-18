News Update : Police still want to speak to this man said to have been acting suspiciously in the area. A 35-year-old man (not pictured) was arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault on Wednesday evening, and is in custody for questioning.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police still want to speak to this man said to have been acting suspiciously in the area.
A 35-year-old man (not pictured) was arrested on suspicion of abduction and sexual assault on Wednesday evening, and is in custody for questioning.
