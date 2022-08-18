News Update : Police searching for gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy twice and then kicked him, probably leaving him paralyzed for life (Houston, Texas): 💔💔💔 #GunSenseNow #GunsDoNotMakeUsSafer

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police searching for gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy twice and then kicked him, probably leaving him paralyzed for life (Houston, Texas): 💔💔💔 #GunSenseNow #GunsDoNotMakeUsSafer
Police searching for gunman who shot a 15-year-old boy twice and then kicked him, probably leaving him paralyzed for life (Houston, Texas): 💔💔💔 #GunSenseNow #GunsDoNotMakeUsSafer https://t.co/FE7b08a2iG
— Bob Jones (@EschewObfuse) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Police #searching #gunman #shot #15yearold #boy #kicked #leaving #paralyzed #life #Houston #Texas #GunSenseNow #GunsDoNotMakeUsSafer
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.