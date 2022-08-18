News Update : Police investigating the murder of Thomas O’Halloran arrested a 44-year-old man in Southall this morning. Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood said: ‘As a result of the release of a CCTV image yesterday, an arrest has been made and this investigation is progressing at pace.’

Posted on August 18, 2022

