News Update : Police investigating the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Ealing have made an arrest. A 44-year-old man was detained this morning in Southall.

Police investigating the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O'Halloran in Ealing have made an arrest. A 44-year-old man was detained this morning in Southall.
Police investigating the murder of 87-year-old Thomas O’Halloran in Ealing have made an arrest. A 44-year-old man was detained this morning in Southall. pic.twitter.com/v16DlXx3Cb
— Simon Jones (@SimonJonesNews) August 18, 2022
