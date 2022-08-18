News Update : Police investigating the abduction and sexual assault of a 7 year old girl from #Droylsden yesterday afternoon say they want to speak to a second suspect, after a 35 year old man was arrested last night The victim is being supported. #HeartNews

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police investigating the abduction and sexual assault of a 7 year old girl from #Droylsden yesterday afternoon say they want to speak to a second suspect, after a 35 year old man was arrested last night The victim is being supported. #HeartNews
Police investigating the abduction and sexual assault of a 7 year old girl from #Droylsden yesterday afternoon say they want to speak to a second suspect, after a 35 year old man was arrested last night The victim is being supported. #HeartNews pic.twitter.com/9SDcoWPhCz
— North West News (@HeartNWNews) August 18, 2022
