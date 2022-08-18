News Update : Police in London have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Irishman Thomas O'Halloran | Read more:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police in London have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Irishman Thomas O'Halloran | Read more:
Police in London have arrested a 44-year-old man on suspicion of the murder of Irishman Thomas O’Halloran | Read more: https://t.co/kIoQOERvv7 pic.twitter.com/wuYYMapDur
— RTÉ News (@rtenews) August 18, 2022
