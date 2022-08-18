News Update : Police charged 23-year-old Kendrick Q. Webb with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon. ➡️ @the_real_sand

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police charged 23-year-old Kendrick Q. Webb with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
➡️ @the_real_sand
Police charged 23-year-old Kendrick Q. Webb with murder and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.
➡️ @the_real_sandhttps://t.co/QXY4tJeXfb
— WTIU News (@wtiunews) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Police #charged #23yearold #Kendrick #Webb #murder #unlawful #possession #firearm #violent #felon #therealsand
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.