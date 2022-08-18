News Update : Police are searching for Justin A. Little, a 31-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley area who has been missing for several days. #DailyVoice #LehighValley

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police are searching for Justin A. Little, a 31-year-old man from the Lehigh Valley area who has been missing for several days. #DailyVoice #LehighValley https://t.co/OeRLnnziA3
— Pennsylvania Daily Voice (@DailyVoicePA) August 18, 2022
