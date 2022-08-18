News Update : Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Buckfastleigh   Frieda Wills-McNeill was last seen walking from the central car park towards the river around 2 p.m. She #Breaking #Buckfastleigh

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Police are growing concerned for the welfare of a 10-year-old girl who has been reported missing from Buckfastleigh
Frieda Wills-McNeill was last seen walking from the central car park towards the river around 2 p.m.
She
