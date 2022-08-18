News Update : POLICE: A 27-year-old woman is missing.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
2022-08-18 21:30:34
POLICE: A 27-year-old woman is missing.
POLICE: A 27-year-old woman is missing. pic.twitter.com/2K09wz4294
— Jasper Williams-Ward (@jasperward94) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
Comments and Reactions .
This is how people reacted to this story on social media.
Lifenday.com News portal is general news portal that sources its content from social media platforms . Its you responsibility as the reader to verify the information to ensure what you read is accurate and the information contain therein is from a reliable news sources.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#POLICE #27yearold #woman #missing
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.