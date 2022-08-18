News Update : #PascoCounty Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old Anclote High School student today for making a written threat to kill another student. To be clear, there was no threat to Anclote High School and the threat was made by one student directly to another. (1/3)

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#PascoCounty
Pasco Sheriff's Office arrested a 15-year-old Anclote High School student today for making a written threat to kill another student. To be clear, there was no threat to Anclote High School and the threat was made by one student directly to another. (1/3)
— Florida Police Scanner (@FLPoliceScanner) August 18, 2022
