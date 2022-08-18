News Update : On Wed, a Kansas police dept announced it had arrested a sexual predator behind a truly shocking yrs-long crime wave. Suspect was a former patrol officer with his dept. Todd Allen, 51, was with the agency for over 20 years until his resignation in 2018.🤬"To Protect & Serve" Who?

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
On Wed, a Kansas police dept announced it had arrested a sexual predator behind a truly shocking yrs-long crime wave. Suspect was a former patrol officer with his dept. Todd Allen, 51, was with the agency for over 20 years until his resignation in 2018.🤬"To Protect & Serve" Who?
