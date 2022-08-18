News Update : On August 17, 2022, members of the OPD Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, MS) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
On August 17, 2022, members of the OPD Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, MS) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th.
On August 17, 2022, members of the OPD Criminal Investigation Division and Lafayette County Metro Narcotics arrested Tyson Hairston (32 of Columbus, MS) at the Links Apartments following an investigation stemming from a call earlier in the morning of the August 17th. pic.twitter.com/SuwxaZKJZ1
— Oxford Police Dept (@OxfordPolice) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#August #members #OPD #Criminal #Investigation #Division #Lafayette #County #Metro #Narcotics #arrested #Tyson #Hairston #Columbus #Links #Apartments #investigation #stemming #call #earlier #morning #August #17th
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.