News Update : Officers from @ChicagoCAPS10 and the @CPDTransit worked together to arrest 32-year-old Dominique Holliday just minutes after he robbed a 65-year-old male inside @cta property on August 16, 2022. He's charged with one felony count of robbery of a 60+-year-old victim.

Posted on August 18, 2022

2022-08-18 15:30:27


