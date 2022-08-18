News Update : Officers from @ChicagoCAPS10 and the @CPDTransit worked together to arrest 32-year-old Dominique Holliday just minutes after he robbed a 65-year-old male inside @cta property on August 16, 2022. He's charged with one felony count of robbery of a 60+-year-old victim.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Officers from @ChicagoCAPS10 and the @CPDTransit worked together to arrest 32-year-old Dominique Holliday just minutes after he robbed a 65-year-old male inside @cta property on August 16, 2022. He's charged with one felony count of robbery of a 60+-year-old victim.
— Chicago Police Superintendent David O. Brown (@ChiefDavidBrown) August 18, 2022
