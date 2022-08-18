News Update : #NPD is investigating a double shooting at E Little Creek Rd & Granby St. One man has been pronounced deceased and another man has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in at 2:52 p.m. Please avoid the area.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#NPD is investigating a double shooting at E Little Creek Rd & Granby St. One man has been pronounced deceased and another man has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in at 2:52 p.m. Please avoid the area.
#NPD is investigating a double shooting at E Little Creek Rd & Granby St. One man has been pronounced deceased and another man has been transported with non-life-threatening injuries. Call came in at 2:52 p.m. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/sIaVJ9DSG0
— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 18, 2022
