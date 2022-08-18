News Update : #NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 7400 block of Fenner street. Two people have been taken to the hospital with NLT injuries. Three men have been pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in at 4:33 p.m. More details will follow when available.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
#NorfolkPD is currently investigating a shooting in the 7400 block of Fenner street. Two people have been taken to the hospital with NLT injuries. Three men have been pronounced deceased at the scene. Call came in at 4:33 p.m. More details will follow when available.
— Norfolk Police Dept (@NorfolkPD) August 18, 2022
