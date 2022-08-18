News Update : News Update : MISSING: 12-year-old Jude Fox hasn’t been seen since 10.30am in Clarkston. Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. #HeartNews

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : MISSING: 12-year-old Jude Fox hasn’t been seen since 10.30am in Clarkston. Police are asking for anyone with information to come forward. #HeartNews
— Lifenday (@lifendaynews) August 18, 2022
