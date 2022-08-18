News Update : News Update : A former MLA in Bihar, who was wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police in a 25-year-old case, was arrested at Raxual in Bihar’s East Champaran district while he was crossing over to Nepal, police said (@avinashdnr reports)

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
News Update : A former MLA in Bihar, who was wanted by the Uttar Pradesh police in a 25-year-old case, was arrested at Raxual in Bihar’s East Champaran district while he was crossing over to Nepal, police said (@avinashdnr reports)
