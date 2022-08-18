News Update : MPD seeks assistance in locating a wanted suspect 23-year-old Rasheed Jenkins, of no fixed address. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for multiple Misdemeanor offenses. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
MPD seeks assistance in locating a wanted suspect 23-year-old Rasheed Jenkins, of no fixed address. He is currently wanted on a DC Superior Court arrest warrant for multiple Misdemeanor offenses.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 18, 2022
