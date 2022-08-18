News Update : MPD seeks assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 900 block of 15th Street, NW. Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411 Release:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
MPD seeks assistance in identifying and locating a suspect in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon that occurred on Thursday, August 18, 2022, in the 900 block of 15th Street, NW.
Have info? Call (202) 727-9099/text 50411
Release:
Release: https://t.co/J8Y2wAm2wX pic.twitter.com/RA3xRANYsW
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 18, 2022
