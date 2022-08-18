News Update : MPD announces an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest. Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest! Release:

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
MPD announces an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.
Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!
Release:
MPD announces an arrest has been made in a homicide that occurred on Sunday, June 19, 2022, in the 2000 block of 14th Street, Northwest.
Thank you to all who assisted in making DC safer with this arrest!
Release: https://t.co/PKB6PXyAeJ https://t.co/TDY37hsfAm pic.twitter.com/U3yGmH3TA6
— DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#MPD #announces #arrest #homicide #occurred #Sunday #June #block #14th #Street #Northwest #assisted #making #safer #arrestRelease
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.