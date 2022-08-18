News Update : Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public's help locating 26-year-old Menachem Mendel Cohen, accused of possessing an imitation firearm and committing various misdemeanours.

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Montreal police (SPVM) are asking for the public’s help locating 26-year-old Menachem Mendel Cohen, accused of possessing an imitation firearm and committing various misdemeanours. https://t.co/4V4wxHV9N7
— CJAD 800 Montreal (@CJAD800) August 18, 2022
