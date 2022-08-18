News Update : Met Police UK have deleted the Tweet as a 44 year old man has been arrested for stabbing and killing an 87 year old man in a mobility scooter TO THE GALLOWS!

LIFENDAY BREAKING NEWS.
Met Police UK have deleted the Tweet as a 44 year old man has been arrested for stabbing and killing an 87 year old man in a mobility scooter
TO THE GALLOWS!
Met Police UK have deleted the Tweet as a 44 year old man has been arrested for stabbing and killing an 87 year old man in a mobility scooter
TO THE GALLOWS! https://t.co/MvqB6J14Dl pic.twitter.com/oayTKdY0Gk
— Heart of Fire (@TormentedLash) August 18, 2022
Recent Stories.
LifeNday.com is not responsible for inaccurate information’s posted by the original sources , if you notice or read inaccurate information please contact the original source to remove such information from twitter.
#Met #Police #deleted #Tweet #year #man #arrested #stabbing #killing #year #man #mobility #scooter #GALLOWS
Topics : Missing – Death – Dead – Found Dead – Deceased – Today Shooting – Accident – Crash .
For Advertisements please contact us via email , advert rates very by location and by length of space it occupies on our site. At the moment we are not accepting guest posts of any kind.