News Update : Los Angeles police officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest today for an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old man two years ago. Video of violent LAPD arrest in Boyle Heights sparks outrage

Los Angeles police officer Frank Hernandez pleaded no contest today for an on-duty assault of a 28-year-old man two years ago. Video of violent LAPD arrest in Boyle Heights sparks outrage
— Richard Winton (@LAcrimes) August 18, 2022
