News Update : JUST IN: The body of a Jamaican man who went missing after jumping from a bridge in the USA on Sunday, has been found. 21 year old Tavaughn Bulgin was found dead today. Massachusetts state police say Tavaughn's body was found by a shell fisherman at around 11:30 a.m.

Posted on August 18, 2022

