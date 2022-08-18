News Update : JUST IN: The body of a Jamaican man who went missing after jumping from a bridge in the USA on Sunday, has been found. 21 year old Tavaughn Bulgin was found dead today. Massachusetts state police say Tavaughn's body was found by a shell fisherman at around 11:30 a.m.

2022-08-18 18:12:42



JUST IN: The body of a Jamaican man who went missing after jumping from a bridge in the USA on Sunday, has been found.

21 year old Tavaughn Bulgin was found dead today.

Massachusetts state police say Tavaughn's body was found by a shell fisherman at around 11:30 a.m.



